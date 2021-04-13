Service King Donates Pandemic Supplies to Homeless

Service King announced it recently donated around 5,600 33-oz. bottles of hand sanitizer, nearly 7,000 10-oz. bottles of hand sanitizer, 64 five-gallon buckets and 400 thermometers to Zane Gang, a local 501(c)(3) charity organization. The nonprofit is a mobile van in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that aims to help those struggling with homelessness, hunger and access to basic needs.

Click Here to Read More

“At Service King, one of our shared values is the calling to serve,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “Service King was founded in DFW, so in celebration of our 45th anniversary, we are giving back to the community where it all began. Through our involvement with Zane Gang, we hope to make an impact across a local community that is affected by homelessness.”

Service King chose to partner with Zane Gang because it is an organization that puts items directly into the hands of those who need them. Service King obtained the donated excess supplies from bulk orders during the height of the pandemic.

“We were thrilled when Service King came to us with a desire to provide these essential supplies,” said Kim Garrett, president and owner of Zane Gang.. “The homeless community was greatly impacted during the pandemic, so Service King’s donation was crucial in helping those struggling.”

Zane Gang also supports homeless veterans, students and the elderly. Service King has shown its continuous commitment to the brave men and women who protect and serve our country through initiatives such as its Hire Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and Mission to Hire.

To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.