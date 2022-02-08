 Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Resident
Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Resident

New Jersey Maaco Owner Recognized for Outstanding Performance

ABRA Brookings Opens in South Dakota

ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in Sacramento
Consolidators

Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Resident

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Service King announced that it recently repaired and donated a 2018 Nissan Altima to an Ocoee, Fla., resident through the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More
This 2018 Nissan Altima will help a deserving single mom of four regain her independence.

Recycled Rides is a unique community action initiative through which NABC members and others in the auto body repair industry unite with local nonprofit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for several years. For this donation, GEICO provided the car that Service King repaired.

The recipient of the vehicle, a single mother of four named Illeah, was nominated by the Boys and Girls Club of Ocoee, a nonprofit organization that provides academic support, extracurricular opportunities and positive adult role models to help break the cycle of poverty for future generations. Illeah spends her time helping others as a customer service representative and was unable to replace the transmission in her 18-year-old Buick, making it undrivable. She relied on friends and family to help transport her children to and from school and the Boys and Girls Club after-school program. Service King’s donation will provide necessary independence to Illeah’s family.

“Service King is honored to have repaired and donated this vehicle to Illeah and her family,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “Our company is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and it’s incredibly rewarding to be able to live out our commitment though the Recycled Rides program. We’re excited for Illeah and her family to regain their independence through reliable transportation. Our passion to help others through the act of service will remain steadfast throughout 2022 and beyond as we continue to transform the lives of deserving individuals and families by providing them with dependable vehicles.”

This is the first vehicle that Service King has restored in collaboration with the NABC this year, with additional donations planned for the remainder of 2022.

