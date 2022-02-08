Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Resident

Click Here to Read More

This 2018 Nissan Altima will help a deserving single mom of four regain her independence.

Recycled Rides is a unique community action initiative through which NABC members and others in the auto body repair industry unite with local nonprofit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for several years. For this donation, GEICO provided the car that Service King repaired.

The recipient of the vehicle, a single mother of four named Illeah, was nominated by the Boys and Girls Club of Ocoee, a nonprofit organization that provides academic support, extracurricular opportunities and positive adult role models to help break the cycle of poverty for future generations. Illeah spends her time helping others as a customer service representative and was unable to replace the transmission in her 18-year-old Buick, making it undrivable. She relied on friends and family to help transport her children to and from school and the Boys and Girls Club after-school program. Service King’s donation will provide necessary independence to Illeah’s family.