Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Needy Mom

Alston, a single mother of one, was nominated by Philadelphia Interfaith Hospitality Network, a local organization that moves families and individuals from homelessness to stability.

Traditionally, each Recycled Ride giveaway happens at a public event, but due to the pandemic, Philadelphia Interfaith Hospitality Network had a videographer come to Service King’s shop to shoot footage instead. The video is available here.

Recycled Rides is a unique community action initiative through which members of the NABC and others in the auto body repair industry unite with local nonprofit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years. For this donation, GEICO provided the car that Service King repaired.