Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Needy San Antonio Mom

Click Here to Read More

Sims, a single mother of one, was nominated by Driving Single Parents, a San Antonio nonprofit that helps single parents get back in the driver’s seat by helping them obtain and maintain affordable and reliable transportation. A soon-to-be graduate of Texas A&M University-San Antonio, Sims plans to pursue her Juris Doctorate at the St. Mary’s School of Law following graduation. After years of attending school without transportation, Service King’s donation will streamline Sims’ commute to class, as well as make picking up and dropping off her son easier.

“Donating this car to La-Tieka was a very proud moment for our team,” said Chris Frias, director of operations for Service King San Antonio. “As a leading auto collision repair operator, we really enjoy participating in the Recycled Rides program because we get to see how our service benefits someone else. La-Tieka has such a bright future ahead of her, and we are very excited for her to gain the help of dependable transportation.”

Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years. For this donation, Farmers Insurance provided the car that Service King repaired.

This is the eighth vehicle that Service King has donated this year, with additional donations planned for the remainder of 2020.