Service King Expands in Texas

Service King Collision announced it will be opening a new center in Sugar Land, Texas, a suburb of Houston.

The nearly 14,000-square-foot collision repair facility will feature Service King’s new prototype program that merges modern finishes into an advanced auto industry environment. In addition to new Car-O-Liner Frame Rack systems and a fully air-conditioned shop, the facility will have HVAC systems that help minimize its carbon footprint through optimized performance. The shop’s spacious drive-under canopies are another distinguishing characteristic, which provides an indication of customer convenience, confidence and trust as soon as the customer arrives.

“What better way to celebrate our 45th anniversary than to introduce the Service King promise to the Sugar Land community,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “First established in Dallas, the company stands proud in our Texas roots and looks forward to serving our customers and carriers in expanded areas across our home state.”

Service King provides free online photo estimates as well as rental options and towing arrangements. Like all Service King shops, the Sugar Land location will also offer a lifetime guarantee on all repairs. Also, the company’s certified technicians are designated I-CAR Gold Class.

When Sugar Land’s new collision repair facility opens, it will mark the 28th Service King in the Houston area and 96th in Texas, with more than 300 locations systemwide.

