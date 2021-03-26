Service King-Fredericksburg, GEICO Donate Refurbished Vehicle to Needy

Click Here to Read More

The presentation was held at Rappahannock United Way’s office in Spotsylvania, Va. Steve Moore, general manager of Service King, attended and helped unveil the car. Janel Donohue, president of Rappahannock United Way, gave Wright the keys to her new car. Wright was nominated by Margaret Kennerly of Mary Washington Healthcare, who treated Wright’s daughter Chelsea, 27, after a car accident which totaled her car and left her disabled.

Wright, formerly a security guard at Mary Washington Healthcare, left her position to be the full-time caregiver for her daughter and her children. She moved to accommodate her family’s growing needs, which left her further from the city and more reliant on her car. When her car caught fire and was totaled, she was unable to afford a new vehicle. This meant she had to pay for local transportation to go to the grocery store, handle medical appointments and take care of family errands.

“This car will give me increased independence and financial stability for my family,” said Wright. “In addition to giving me transportation for my family, a car offers me the options to eventually get a better paying job and get health benefits for myself and my family. A car may offer me options to work outside the home while hiring someone through Medicaid to care for my daughter.”