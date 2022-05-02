Service King Recycled Ride to Oklahoma City Veteran

Click Here to Read More

Anderson, who served in the U.S. Army for 10 years as a firefighter and a truck driver, was nominated by Honoring America’s Warriors and received a 2014 Honda Pilot. She was deployed in 2007-2008 as a prison guard in Iraq. After her deployment, she faced some personal challenges all while raising her two young sons by herself. She is now involved in several nonprofit organizations focused on other veterans, and helps them find ways to cope with tragedies they witnessed while deployed. She is also a full-time student at the University of Central Oklahoma and is in the process of obtaining her bachelor’s degree in studio art, with hopes of using her degree to show other veterans how to utilize art as a form of therapy. Her new car will allow her to continue her education, take care of her family and support other veterans in need.

“Service King is honored to have repaired and donated this vehicle to Merinda,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “Our company is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and it’s very rewarding to be able to live out our commitment through the NABC Recycled Rides program. We’re excited for Merinda and her family to regain their independence through reliable transportation. Our passion to help others through the act of service will remain steadfast throughout 2022 and beyond as we continue to transform the lives of deserving individuals and families by providing them with dependable vehicles.”