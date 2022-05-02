 Service King Recycled Ride to Oklahoma City Veteran
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Service King Gifts Recycled Ride to Oklahoma City Veteran

on

Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

on

Driven Brands Expands Partnership with WIN

on

VIP Auto Body in California Joins 1Collision
Advertisement
The Liability of Paint

Auto Body Safety: What Do These Acronyms Stand For?

Do you know what ANSI, NFPA and NIOSH stand for?

Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 2

Common causes and cures for the dreaded paint redo.

MORE POST

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

Trending Now

Products: Kent Automotive Introduces LeakFinder

Consolidators: Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

Associations: AASP/NJ Virtual Meeting Explores Prevailing Rates

Consolidators: Service King Gifts Recycled Ride to Oklahoma City Veteran

Current Issues

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Service King Gifts Recycled Ride to Oklahoma City Veteran

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Service King, along with GEICO, announced that it donated a vehicle to Oklahoma City veteran Merinda Anderson via the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Merinda Anderson, who served in the U.S. Army for 10 years as a firefighter and a truck driver, received a 2014 Honda Pilot.

Anderson, who served in the U.S. Army for 10 years as a firefighter and a truck driver, was nominated by Honoring America’s Warriors and received a 2014 Honda Pilot. She was deployed in 2007-2008 as a prison guard in Iraq. After her deployment, she faced some personal challenges all while raising her two young sons by herself. She is now involved in several nonprofit organizations focused on other veterans, and helps them find ways to cope with tragedies they witnessed while deployed. She is also a full-time student at the University of Central Oklahoma and is in the process of obtaining her bachelor’s degree in studio art, with hopes of using her degree to show other veterans how to utilize art as a form of therapy. Her new car will allow her to continue her education, take care of her family and support other veterans in need.

“Service King is honored to have repaired and donated this vehicle to Merinda,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “Our company is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and it’s very rewarding to be able to live out our commitment through the NABC Recycled Rides program. We’re excited for Merinda and her family to regain their independence through reliable transportation. Our passion to help others through the act of service will remain steadfast throughout 2022 and beyond as we continue to transform the lives of deserving individuals and families by providing them with dependable vehicles.”

Advertisement

This is the seventh vehicle that Service King has restored this year via Recycled Rides, with several additional donations planned for the remainder of 2022.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands in Montana

Consolidators: ABRA Owners Power their Business with Solar Energy

Consolidators: CARSTAR Owner Offers “Green” Collision Repairs

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in Texas

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business