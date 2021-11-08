Connect with us

Service King Golf Outing Raises $45,000 for Special Needs Adults

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Service King announced that it presented a $45,000 check to Cornerstone Ranch – a residential community created for adults with special needs to live an abundant life – as a result of funds raised at its 26th annual charity golf tournament held Oct. 12 at the Cowboys Golf Club in Dallas.

Service King employees and residents of Cornerstone Ranch with the oversized check for $45,000

“For 45 years, Service King has had a steadfast passion to help others,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “Cornerstone Ranch is a local McKinney nonprofit organization that we’re proud to partner with and join their efforts in enriching the lives of people with special needs in our community. We’re also extremely grateful for our loyal business partners and golfers that came out to show their support at this year’s tournament. We look forward to continuing to live out our mission of ‘building for tomorrow’ by continuing to donate to organizations that empower the communities we serve.”

For the past 26 years, Service King’s annual charity golf tournament has benefited a variety of local nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Service King, visit serviceking.com.

