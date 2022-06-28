Service King Hosting Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes

Service King announced a summer road trip sweepstakes to help customers get ready for summer adventures on the highways and byways of America.

Now through Aug. 22, the MSO will be giving away one $500 gas card every two weeks on its Instagram to make a dream summer road trip a reality.

Customers will need to check out @service_king on Instagram and comment on the corresponding post that goes live on the first day of each giveaway period.

“Summer is the perfect season to get away and go on new adventures,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “But with the rising cost of gas prices across the world, road trips are on hold for many people. As a leader in the auto body repair industry, we want to help our customers to get in their cars and safely experience a road trip of a lifetime this summer, regardless of inflation’s status.”