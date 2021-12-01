 Service King Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program
Service King Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program

Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers Announces CEO Transition

Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Centers in San Diego

Maaco Fort Myers Raises $2,500 for Pace Center for Girls
Consolidators

Service King Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Service King Collision announced it has partnered with Universal Technical Institute (UTI) to implement diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) training for its leaders and team members.

Service King has created powerful changes within the organization that will leverage external partnerships and resources to build a diverse talent pool and develop an engaging candidate experience. To further enable a strong, inclusive culture where the diversity of its teammates is valued, Service King will implement DE&I training for its leaders and teammates and establish employee resource groups in addition to partnerships with community organizations serving underrepresented populations.

“We know that a diverse workforce benefits us all – inclusive, diverse teams produce more innovative ideas, increase creativity and are more productive,” said David Cush, CEO of Service King. “When we draw strength from our differences, we’re better able to meet our teammates’ and customers’ needs.”

Cultural awareness training is being provided for all teammates, and DE&I training is being implemented in Service King’s Leadership Academy. Through its partnership with UTI, Service King is focusing on a talent attraction initiative, with the goal of expanding career opportunities for historically underrepresented talent looking for growth within our organization.

“We’re committed to establishing a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion because it empowers our most valuable asset – our teammates – to flourish,” said Lakeitria Luter, director of Diversity and External Relations.

Additionally, Service King will continue to recruit and retain veterans as part of Blackstone’s Career Pathways program and other enhanced strategic programs. Any military personnel that Service King hires can now use the GI Bill to receive supplemental income while going through Service King’s training programs. To advance its military program to further cater to veterans transitioning out of the Armed Forces, Service King is implementing a skills bridge – an internship prior to full-time employment – so that retired members can have a seamless transition from the military into the workforce.

For more information on Service King’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, click here.

