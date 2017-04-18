Service King Launches Mobile App for Collision Repair Technicians

Service King Collision Repair Centers declared that it is “primed to digitize the full vehicle repair process” with the national rollout of its mobile app, Overdrive MD.

“Overdrive MD empowers technicians to deliver more efficient repairs with real-time documentation, communication and updates through the convenience of their mobile device,” according to Richardson, Texas-based Service King.

Asserting that it is the first major collision repair organization to harness mobile technology as a data tool for technicians, Service King said it successfully built and introduced a beta version in 20 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, Phoenix and Atlanta.

The company plans to scale the app to all 318 Service King Collision Repair Centers by this summer.

“This is a quantum leap forward for technicians across our organization,” said Derek Kramer, Service King chief information officer. “Overdrive MD will fundamentally transform the vehicle repair process by equipping technicians with real-time information and powerful data to consistently deliver best-in-class repairs for our customers nationwide.”

The patented mobile app allows technicians to document vehicle data for insurance carriers, communicate with service advisors and managers, request additional parts orders, view OEM repair procedures and view key individual and location quality scores, according to the company.

“Our technicians now have the entire industry in the palm of their hand,” Kramer said. “We believe information is powerful. By making that information accessible to our teammates, we are going to have some of the most empowered technicians anywhere in the industry.”