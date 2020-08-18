Service King Names CCC its Parts eCommerce Provider

CCC Information Services Inc. announced that Service King has named CCC its parts eCommerce provider. Part of the CCC ONE repair management platform, CCC Parts connects collision repairers to an extensive network of parts suppliers, streamlining parts ordering and management.

“This is a significant advancement for the organization, enabling our teammates to select vendors and order parts electronically from inside the CCC work file with real time information on preferred vendors, cost-effectiveness and availability,” said Will Johnston, chief corporate development officer for Service King. “During our initial pilot, CCC Parts was quickly adopted, resulting in more accurate orders, fewer parts returns and a dramatic reduction in time spent reconciling invoices.”

Service King, which operates more than 300 locations across 24 states and the District of Columbia, began implementing CCC ONE in 2019 as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the company’s ability to innovate at scale. By introducing new core technology across its facilities, Service King is positioned to implement systemwide upgrades, trial new technology and pivot to better serve consumers.

“Implementing CCC Parts across our operations is part of Service King’s ongoing pursuit to optimize repair workflows, ensure the highest quality repairs and improve the customer experience,” said Johnston. “Service King has been systematically introducing new technologies into our business with the goal of becoming the most advanced collision repair operator in the country. CCC’s technology and team provide us with the foundation and support to achieve this goal and to deliver high quality repair experiences.”