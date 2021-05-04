Connect with us

Consolidators

Service King Now Open in Sugar Land, Texas

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Service King Collision announced it is now open in Sugar Land, Texas, marking the 28th facility in the Houston area and 96th in Texas, with more than 300 locations systemwide.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The nearly 14,000-square-foot collision repair facility features Service King’s new prototype program, which merges modern finishes into a state-of-the-art automotive production space. The brand-new facility is fully air-conditioned, providing a best-in-class work environment for its teammates.

“We’re excited to offer superior auto collision repairs to Sugar Land,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “At Service King, we put our customers first and take pride in offering the pinnacle of professionalism in the repair industry. We look forward to serving Sugar Land as we work to become an integral part of the community.”

Service King places every customer at the center of the repair process and provides convenient rental options, towing arrangements and digital solutions to its estimation and scheduling process. Service King’s new self-scheduling service creates a personalized workflow for its customers, automatically recommending the earliest available appointment, beginning moments after a customer files a claim with their insurance provider. This service is currently available for customers who have chosen Service King as their repairer of choice and have filed a claim with their insurance carrier. This digital solution will soon be available to all customers on the Service King website.

Like all Service King shops, the Sugar Land location also offers a written lifetime warranty, and the company’s certified technicians are designated I-CAR Gold Class.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Caliber Kicks Off 10th Annual Restoring You Food Drive

Consolidators: 1Collision Adds Joel Adcock as Director of Business Development

Consolidators: CARSTAR La Habra Donates Food to 150 Frontline Workers

Consolidators: Service King Donates Pandemic Supplies to Homeless

Advertisement

on

Service King Now Open in Sugar Land, Texas

on

Classic Collision, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride

on

Classic Collision Acquires Performance Collision Centers

on

CARSTAR Chicagoland Supports Lincoln Technical College
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Milwaukee Tool to Expand Corporate Operations into Downtown Milwaukee

Video: VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 3

Consolidators: Service King Now Open in Sugar Land, Texas

News: Mitchell, Mazda Launch U.S. Collision Repair Network

News: CCC to Launch New Platform Allowing Electronic Payments
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Optima Automotive

Optima Automotive
Contact: Mark ClaypoolPhone: 888-225-6968Fax: 630-762-0615
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business