Service King Collision announced it is now open in Sugar Land, Texas, marking the 28th facility in the Houston area and 96th in Texas, with more than 300 locations systemwide.

The nearly 14,000-square-foot collision repair facility features Service King’s new prototype program, which merges modern finishes into a state-of-the-art automotive production space. The brand-new facility is fully air-conditioned, providing a best-in-class work environment for its teammates.

“We’re excited to offer superior auto collision repairs to Sugar Land,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “At Service King, we put our customers first and take pride in offering the pinnacle of professionalism in the repair industry. We look forward to serving Sugar Land as we work to become an integral part of the community.”

Service King places every customer at the center of the repair process and provides convenient rental options, towing arrangements and digital solutions to its estimation and scheduling process. Service King’s new self-scheduling service creates a personalized workflow for its customers, automatically recommending the earliest available appointment, beginning moments after a customer files a claim with their insurance provider. This service is currently available for customers who have chosen Service King as their repairer of choice and have filed a claim with their insurance carrier. This digital solution will soon be available to all customers on the Service King website.

Like all Service King shops, the Sugar Land location also offers a written lifetime warranty, and the company’s certified technicians are designated I-CAR Gold Class.