Service King Opens New Location in Deer Park, Ill.

Service King Collision announced it has opened a new location in Deer Park, Ill. The location marks Service King’s 34th facility in Illinois, increasing their nationwide store count to more than 300.

The 11,200-square-foot auto body repair facility features modern finishes that highlight its state-of-the-art auto industry environment.

“We’re proud to introduce our industry-leading auto repair services to Deer Park and its surrounding communities,” said John Gageby, director of construction and development for Service King. “We’re also excited to be able to provide employment opportunities to those devoted to helping Service King deliver best-in-class services to the area. Service King Deer Park will be the new go-to place for top-of-the-line customer service and an overall efficient, technologically advanced vehicle collision repair experience.”