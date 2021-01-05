Connect with us

Service King Opens Two New Houston Locations

Service King Collision has opened two new locations in Houston, Texas, one in Spring and another in Fairbanks.

Both of the collision repair facilities feature Service King’s new prototype program that merges modern finishes into an advanced auto industry environment. In addition to LED lighting, new Car-O-Liner Frame Rack systems and a fully air-conditioned shop, these facilities have HVAC systems that help minimize their carbon footprint through optimized performance. The shops’ drive-under canopies are another distinguishing characteristic.

“Due to the pandemic, we originally opened these shops as satellite facilities (vehicle intake centers) in June,” said Darren DuVall, market vice president of Service King. “So we couldn’t be more thrilled to officially open and offer full-production services in both of these shops. Service King’s new prototype not only creates an enhanced experience for customers, but it also provides improved workplace quality for our teammates. The Houston community has always been great to us, so we are excited to expand in order to offer more convenient locations for locals that are looking to take advantage of Service King’s unmatched auto body repair experience.”

Service King now has 27 locations in Houston and more than 300 nationwide.

Connect