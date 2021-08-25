Service King Prepares to Debut LEED Certified Facility in San Antonio

Service King Collision announced it is set to introduce a sustainable, energy-efficient approach to the collision repair industry in San Antonio when it opens a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified facility in Alamo Ranch in early January 2022.

“Our team is eager to complete this eco-friendly project,” said John Gageby, director of development for Service King. “We’re really proud of our new San Antonio facility’s comprehensive approach to sustainability and emphasis on strategies for environmental and health performance.”

The LEED certification is recognized as the most widely used green building rating system in the world. San Antonio’s new collision repair facility earned its LEED certification, which recognizes its achievements in area planning, sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, waste reduction, indoor environmental quality, innovative strategies and attention to priority regional issues.

When the new 13,600-square-foot body repair shop opens, it will mark the 14th Service King in the San Antonio area and 95th in Texas, with more than 300 locations systemwide.

“At Service King, we strive to improve the communities we serve by getting our customers back on the road with seamless repairs,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “As we open this new facility, we look forward to providing a best-in-class experience for our customers, partners and even more of the San Antonio community as we continue to expand further across our home state.”

In the weeks ahead, the new facility will welcome up to 20 new teammates to join its family in delivering world-class customer service. To apply, visit careers.serviceking.com/jobs. To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

