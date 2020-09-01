Service King has announced the opening of its most recent location in the Houston market, Service King of Liberty Lakes.

This nearly 14,000-square-foot facility is the 27th Houston location in Service King’s network and is expected to have 20 employees. It features a new contemporary design to complement the 11,768 square feet of overall production space, 18 metal production bays and two paint booths.

More Expansion

Other expansion efforts include the opening of more locations in the Houston market, like Service King Fairbanks and Service King Spring Stuebner, which opened their doors in mid-June this year.

The company continues to launch strategic growth advancements in new markets with the celebration of Service King’s first location in Northwest DC, which began serving customers with full production capabilities in late July.

COVID-19

In April, the organization announced the temporary consolidation of repair centers and teammate resources through the utilization of its “satellite” facilities. The model allows designated locations to intake damaged vehicles, then redirect production efforts to surrounding Service King centers. Today, Service King is proud to report several locations that were operating as satellite facilities due to COVID-19 have now shifted to serve full production. Furthermore, the company transitioned its brand-new center in North Fort Worth, which began operating as a satellite facility, to a full production shop as of Aug. 10.

Furloughed Employees

With plans to continue transitioning satellite facilities to full production in the coming months, Service King also has recalled many of its furloughed teammates. So far, the company has brought more than 820 teammates back to work to resume their positions at Service King and has hired an additional 260 new staff members to join the Service King family. The organization expects to return more than half of its satellite facilities to full production by mid-September.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the continued growth of Service King’s footprint amidst these challenging times,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “Family values and superior service remain the cornerstone of our business model and procedures. That mission is now more important than ever and enables us to unite our teammates once again while delivering that bedrock promise for our customers and partners.”

