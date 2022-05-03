Associations: SEMA Announces 2022 Launch Pad Competition
Consolidators
Service King Seeks to Hire Hundreds of Teammates Systemwide
Service King announced that the company is actively seeking hundreds of teammates to help transform the way collision repair operates and set the standard for how customer service is performed.
Service King prides itself in offering a strong foundation for its teammates to build a career where they can succeed, grow professionally within the organization and earn more than the competition. The company offers weekly pay and extensive benefits on day one, so its teammates and their families can be at their healthiest and best.
In addition to providing market-leading wages, competitive health benefits, 401K retirement plans and paid time off, Service King sets itself apart in the industry with unique teammate perks. Service King proudly offers commuter benefits, legal benefits, identity theft protection, pet insurance, a benefit hub discount mall and more. Teammates are offered backup childcare, the option to purchase insurance for their tools, access to a personal health pro consultant to assist with any healthcare needs, as well as access to a Service King Credit Union and much more. The organization also prioritizes its teammates’ health and wellness and offers a teammate assistance program (EAP), which provides confidential and professional counseling at no cost.
“Our teammates are the core of Service King,” said Sean Huurman, chief human resources officer for Service King. “We ensure that our teammates feel valued and included, and we prioritize personal opportunities and professional security. The financial, physical and mental well-being of our teammates must be a top priority for us, if we wish to stay committed to our core values of integrity, family, service, quality and growth. We do so much more than fix cars — we build careers. We’re looking for hundreds of qualified and driven candidates to join our family and start their Service King journey today.”
Service King is currently hiring for all positions — including body tech, painters, shop assistants, parts managers and more. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at careers.serviceking.com.