Consolidators

Service King Set to Open New Facility in Deer Park, Illinois

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Service King Collision announced it is preparing to open a new facility in Deer Park, Ill., this November.

Service King recently began construction on Deer Park’s 11,200-sq.-ft. body repair shop which, once completed, will feature modern finishes that highlight its state-of-the-art auto industry environment.

“With 45 years of experience leading the automotive repair industry, Service King is proud to extend its services to Deer Park and its surrounding communities,” said John Gageby, director of construction and development for Service King. “We look forward to putting Deer Park locals and visitors alike at the center of an efficient, technologically advanced vehicle repair experience with our best-in-class services.”

In the weeks ahead, the new facility will seek up to 12 individuals to join its team. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by visiting careers.serviceking.com/jobs.

When Deer Park’s first Service King opens, it will mark the 34th facility in Illinois with more than 300 locations systemwide. To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

