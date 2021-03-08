Service King Collision announced that it supported its teammates during the pandemic in 2020 with the President’s Fund, the organization’s very own 501(c)(3) established in 2010 that serves as a resource for team members experiencing an unexpected or unusual financial obligation or crisis.

The fund provides the Service King family with the unique opportunity to both support fellow teammates and request assistance in times of need.

One principle guides the President’s Fund: helping teammates when they need it most. Service King team members and leadership have raised more than $700,000 in personal contributions over the past three years. Its mission was amplified in 2020 as the organization utilized collections to aid teammates. Since 2017, the most employees to whom Service King made monetary donations in a single year was 82 team members. In 2020, Service King contributed donations to 844 employees through the President’s Fund.

“Service King has always understood that we can serve within our very own family,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “When COVID-19 hit, many of our teammates suddenly found themselves navigating a year of unexpected obstacles, hardship and perseverance. Throughout this time, we are grateful for our teammates’ continued contributions to the President’s Fund, which have kept the spirit of support for our fellow team members alive.”