Consolidators

Service King Welcomes New Chief Information Officer

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Service King announced it has appointed Jaime Jaramillo as its new chief information officer (CIO).

Jaime Jaramillo, Service King’s new chief information officer

Jaramillo joined Service King in June with nearly 20 years of experience as CIO for leading consumer products companies. Over his career, he has worked for PepsiCo, Frito Lay, Borden Dairy, Belcorp and Varsity Brands, holding international and U.S. positions as a leader in technology and digital transformation. He first started his career in management consulting where he worked for global firms such as Accenture and Booz Allen & Hamilton for nearly 10 years prior to his CIO roles.

“Jaime brings an extensive portfolio of experience in the digital space to Service King, and we’re excited for him to join us in living out our mission of ‘building for tomorrow,’” said David Cush, CEO of Service King. “He comes at the perfect time as we focus on creating the future of innovation in order to become the most efficient and technologically advanced collision repair operator across the globe.”

To build upon the brand’s efforts of extending the use of state-of-the-art, digital-first experiences to its customers, such as its 24/7 contactless Self-Schedule Service, Jaramillo will oversee advanced analytics by using new technology tools such as OPS Trax and CCC One to discover data insights and trends to improve the overall production process. This will increase Service King’s visibility with vendors and overall order efficiency within each facility – creating a more streamlined system from beginning to end of the repair process.

“I’m thrilled and honored to join Service King as CIO during such an exciting time for the brand,” said Jaramillo. “I look forward to utilizing my previous experience, overseeing the people, processes and technologies of many companies’ IT departments, in order to create an even more seamless experience for customers in all of Service King’s markets.”

In this article:,
