Service King Welcomes New Chief Information Officer

Click Here to Read More

Jaime Jaramillo, Service King’s new chief information officer

Jaramillo joined Service King in June with nearly 20 years of experience as CIO for leading consumer products companies. Over his career, he has worked for PepsiCo, Frito Lay, Borden Dairy, Belcorp and Varsity Brands, holding international and U.S. positions as a leader in technology and digital transformation. He first started his career in management consulting where he worked for global firms such as Accenture and Booz Allen & Hamilton for nearly 10 years prior to his CIO roles.

“Jaime brings an extensive portfolio of experience in the digital space to Service King, and we’re excited for him to join us in living out our mission of ‘building for tomorrow,’” said David Cush, CEO of Service King. “He comes at the perfect time as we focus on creating the future of innovation in order to become the most efficient and technologically advanced collision repair operator across the globe.”