Shepard’s Auto Center Earns OE Certification

Shepard’s Auto Center announced it has achieved OE certification from Assured Performance. This certification assures customers that Shepard’s collision repairs will adhere to the latest industry quality and safety standards and guarantees that they will be performed according to OE specifications by a properly trained and qualified technician using the correct tools and equipment for the job.

The new certifications for Shepard’s Auto Center come with industry recognition by automotive manufacturers such as FCA, Nissan, Infiniti, Hyundai, Kia and Ford.

“Our business has been built on a foundation of excellence and ethical business practices,” said Dave Shepard Jr., owner of Shepard’s Auto Center. “When an accident happens, it can be hard to know who to trust with your vehicle. This certification through Assured Performance gives our community that peace of mind.”

The collision repair certification process is rigorous, and fewer than 5 percent of all body shops in the U.S. are able to meet the stringent requirements imposed by the manufacturers to ensure quality and safety in their repairs.

“Newer vehicles are manufactured with durable, lightweight materials and advanced technology, which means that a repair performed in accordance to the manufacturer’s specifications is more important than ever, and that ensures the safety and proper performance of the vehicle,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance. “Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is being repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure vehicle safety. We have certified more than 3,500 shops across the country to make sure consumers can have their vehicle repaired by a certified shop wherever they live, work or travel.”