Sherwin-Williams’ 2021 Calendar Celebrates Collision Repair

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced it has released its 2021 calendar, which continues the tradition of celebrating the work of collision repair, custom and restoration shops across the country by featuring over-the-top builds finished exclusively in the manufacturer’s paint and products, from the ATX Refinish System to the newest waterborne basecoat system, Ultra 9K. The annual calendar program also recognizes the work of the painter – Nick Ryan of Killer Hot Rods in Arlington, Texas, Chris Stratton of Brad’s Collision Service in Aledo, Ill., and many more.

On the cover of the 2021 calendar is Andretti Autosport’s no. 26 Gainbridge IndyCar, the first and only Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes-sponsored car to be painted in the Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat System at the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500. Other cars in the 2021 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes calendar include Todd Lowden’s 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner and Ralph Holowell’s 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle.

“The quality of the submissions for the 2021 calendar truly captures the talent of Sherwin-Williams customers across the United States, making it a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts,” said Brian Gallagher, president and general manager of Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “We congratulate the 12 winning vehicles and thank everyone who participated in the annual contest.”

The 2021 calendar features the following vehicles, painters and shops:

January: 2016 Ford F-550 SuperCab, Jeffrey Cook, 1st Attack Engineering, Inc.

​​​​​​​New for 2021 is a month-by-month digital download option for the calendar. To receive monthly calendar downloads for a mobile device or desktop, subscribe to Sherwin-Williams’ quarterly email newsletter by clicking here.