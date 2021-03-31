Connect with us

Sherwin-Williams Announces 2021 Second Quarter Training Schedule

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Sherwin-Williams announced that their second quarter training curriculum featuring 22 courses has been released. These sessions, intended for collision repair industry professionals at every experience level, equip attendees with the skills needed to maximize profitability and increase productivity.

“Continuing education is critical in the automotive industry due to its ever-changing, fast-paced nature,” says Rob Mowson, marketing vice president for the Automotive Finishes division of Sherwin-Williams. “We offer these courses so that attendees can sharpen their knowledge and skills in real time as technology changes. We give them the tools and tips they need to stay productive in the field.”

The training program at Sherwin-Williams provides participants with a combination of classroom, online interactive and hands-on instruction. New protocols are in place for in-person sessions to ensure the health and safety of employees and class attendees.

Further details regarding training center locations, dates and course descriptions are listed below:

Sherwin-Williams Atlanta Training Center, Atlanta, Ga.

  • May 4 – Ultra 9K Painter Certification
  • May 10 – Ultra 7000 Painter Certification
  • May 12 – Color Adjustment & Blending
  • June 9 – Ultra 9K Painter Certification

Sherwin-Williams Dallas Training Center, Grand Prairie, Texas

  • April 26 – Ultra 9K Painter Certification
  • April 28 – Sunfire PRO Painter Certification
  • May 3 – Ultra 7000 Painter Certification
  • May 5 – Color Adjustment & Blending
  • May 17 – Ultra BC8 Painter Certification
  • May 19 – Sunfire PRO Painter Certification
  • June 8 – Ultra 9K Painter Certification
  • June 22 – Ultra BC8 Painter Certification
  • June 28 – Ultra 7000 Painter Certification
  • June 30 – Color Adjustment & Blending

Sherwin-Williams Philadelphia Training Center, Havertown, Pa.

  • April 14 – Ultra BC8 Painter Certification
  • May 11 – Ultra 7000 Painter Certification
  • May 13 – Color Simplicity
  • May 18 – Ultra 9K Painter Certification
  • June 1 – Ultra BC8 Painter Certification

Sherwin-Williams Reno Training Center, Reno, Nev.

June 7 – Ultra 9K Painter Certification
June 22 – Fleet CFR
June 28 – Sunfire PRO Painter Certification

For more information about collision repair and refinish courses from Sherwin-Williams and to enroll, click here or call (800) 798-5872.

