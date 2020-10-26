Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced that online voters have chosen Julian Dodd of Unionville, Va., as the winner of the Spray Your Way Design Contest hosted by Sherwin-Williams and SATA. Dodd’s colorful tie-dye design will be featured on 1,000 special edition SATA X5500 spray guns in 2021.

The contest invited participants to submit their original spray gun artwork to SATA’s custom design site. From there, Sherwin-Williams chose three semi-finalist designs based on the following criteria: composition, creativity, uniqueness and color. More than 100 entries were submitted between Aug. 3 and Sept. 30, and designs ranged widely in color and subject matter.

“Contestants demonstrated such an impressive array of creativity over the course of the two-month submission period, but Julian Dodd’s design really stood out as a work of art,” said Justin Binns, president and general manager, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “We congratulate him on winning the design contest and for taking advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

As the grand-prize winner, Dodd will also receive his custom-designed spray gun, a SATA adam 2 digital micrometer, a Sherwin-Williams Pro Signature spray suit and $3,600 in House of Kolor products.

Runners-up Maxime Hamel of Mirabel, Quebec, and Michael Shaw of Ballston Spa, N.Y., were also awarded SATA spray guns with their featured designs.

“Our high-performance coatings, along with associated products, value-added service and expertise, help our customers achieve excellence in the industry, and strategic partnerships like this also contribute to their success,” said Binns. “Thank you to everyone who participated in this contest by showing us how they would spray their way. Also, thank you to SATA for collaborating with us on this initiative – we are grateful to have worked with such a creative company.”

To learn more about the Spray Your Way Design Contest or to place an order for the winning spray gun, contact your local Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes representative.