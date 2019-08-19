Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces Multi-Year Contract with Larsen Motorsports

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced it has renewed its contract with Florida-based Larsen Motorsports (LMS), sponsoring the jet dragster team with its U.S. Chemical & Plastics (USC) brand and Dominator truck bedliner. USC was the first body filler manufacturer in the U.S. and continues to formulate and manufacture high-performance repair and refinishing products in the U.S. and abroad.

“Larsen Motorsports is a great fit for the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes division and the USC and Dominator brands,” said Bryan Nichols, marketing manager of Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Motorsports. “The partnership is the perfect complement to our already established motorsports program. Our core values align very well with the team at Larsen Motorsports, and this relationship is sure to be a jetway to success.”

LMS is an award-winning innovator in jet drag racing and a featured headliner at events across the country. Initially, the newly expanded relationship will focus on the USC Dominator product line with LMS Jet Dragster Driver Dewayne Hill at the wheel. Hill is a United States Marine who began his career as a crew member with LMS in 2011, eventually moving into a driving position in 2017.

“U.S. Chemical was the first manufacturer of body filler in the United States, and Dominator is known for being an easy-to-use bedliner that finishes the job quickly,” said Tom Smith, national sales manager for USC. “Being first and being fast – our relationship with drag racing and Larsen is a perfect fit.”

LMS CEO and Co-owner Chris Larsen added, “Drag racing is a natural fit for USC. It’s unique among motorsports in that it brings a massive number of participants together that build high-quality specialized vehicles limited only by one’s imagination. The USC brand is supported not only in the professional collision repair setting but has an unprecedented following of do-it-yourselfers. We’re proud to continue our relationship with such an amazing brand.”