Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Expands Premium Clearcoat Offering with Coast-to-Coast Option

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced it has expanded its premium clearcoat offering with a new North American compliant formula that delivers the same production and profit-driven success in the shop as its bestselling Dynamic Clearcoat – CC200. New CC250 Dynamic+ Clearcoat offers the same speed-to-detail, delivering a high-gloss finish in half the time of a typical glamour clearcoat with lower VOCs.

“We are focused on our customer’s needs for coast-to-coast clear and undercoat formulas that complement our Ultra brand refinish systems,” says Brian Shenk, marketing director, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

This compliant urethane clearcoat is designed for use with like-premium Sherwin-Williams’ refinish systems: Ultra7000 and its newest waterborne basecoat technology, Ultra 9K.

“Customers appreciated how our CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat delivered both speed and a glamour finish,” said Shenk. “With CC250, we have turned around a similar premium speed-to-gloss clearcoat and simply lowered the VOCs for national appeal.”

With CC200’s ease-of-use qualities including fast application time and quick, low-temp bake cycle, the CC250 Dynamic+ Clearcoat will also help shops turn jobs and increase profitability. The ultimate speed glamour finish, the CC250 Dynamic+ Clearcoat reduces final detail, saving both a shop’s costs and a technician’s time.



Like its counter-clear (CC200), the CC250 Dynamic+ Clearcoat is not lacking on gloss level and holdout as all rank superior.

“With a ‘short-bake’ option, CC250 is a must-have for high-production shops,” said Shenk.

Shops can also use the CC250 Dynamic+ Clearcoat for spot or panel repair work, providing simplified decision making and consistent performance for any painter and technician.

For more information, visit www.sherwin-automotive.com.

