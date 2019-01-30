Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Joins I-CAR Sustaining Partner Program

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced that beginning in 2019, automotive refinish professionals can earn I-CAR credits for completing Sherwin-Williams training courses at no additional cost. That’s because Sherwin-Williams has joined I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner program, an initiative designed to mobilize organizations in support of I-CAR’s mission to enhance collision repair industry training and ensure complete, safe and quality repairs.

The ultimate goal of the Sustaining Partner program is to reduce the cost of I-CAR training to collision repair shops, as well as to help fund vocational school programs throughout the U.S. I-CAR Gold Class collision repair centers consistently achieve more reliable performance and results for customers, improving their marketability to insurers.

As a Sustaining Partner, Sherwin-Williams will be a valuable contributor to this long-term plan for the collision repair industry.

“The more we can help our customers achieve I-CAR Gold Class designation, the more successful they will be in their business,” said Rod Habel, director of training for Sherwin-Williams. “Better service and better education for our customers is the key to strengthening the industry and keeping people safe.”

Habel says the existing curriculum of Sherwin-Williams training courses will be supplemented by additional courses to be introduced throughout the year. I-CAR will provide Sherwin-Williams with support for developing and building training classes to ensure they meet I-CAR accreditation standards.

Since launching the Sustaining Partner program in 2018, I-CAR has enlisted more than a dozen organizations to help collision repair professionals contend with rapidly changing vehicle technology and increasing repair complexity and cost, among other challenges.

For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, visit sherwin-automotive.com. For more information about I-CAR and the Sustaining Partner Program, visit www.I-CAR.com/SustainingPartners.