Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Releases 2019 Shop Calendar

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced it has released its 2019 shop calendar, showcasing a full year of breathtaking vehicle designs. The calendar features ambitious concepts brought to life by the world-class talents of Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes customers.

“The talent of Sherwin-Williams customers really came through in the submissions for this year’s calendar,” says Rob Mowson, marketing vice president of Sherwin-Williams. “From the deep blue metallics on John and Chris Leso’s 1933 Ford to the astonishing detail on Brandon Coddington and Frank Moesch’s 1964 Nova, this calendar represents the state of our industry today.”

To better display the depth of color of each build, the Sherwin-Williams Automotive 2019 calendar features an 11 x 17 landscape format. The wider image format allows for a closer look at each painter’s stunning work and makes the calendar a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. The calendar is available through the nearly 200 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes stores nationwide.

The calendar features the following builds ranging in finish from Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes new Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat System to its other performance refinish systems like Ultra 7000, ATX and Martin Senour:

January

1933 Ford Hot Rod, painted by John and Chris Leso (Factory Five Hot Rod – Brick, N.J.)

Basecoat: Ultra 7000 Refinishing System

Color: Old Blue Eyes Metallic and Amapro Blue Metallic

Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

February

1967 Camaro SS Convertible, painted by Rene Panasiuk (Herbert Auto Collision & Painting, Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada)

Basecoat: AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Refinish System

Color: Butternut Yellow

Clearcoat: 1100755 Elegance Clearcoat

March

1949 Hudson, painted by Dave Eckert (Eckert’s Rod & Custom – Molalla, Ore.)

Basecoat: Ultra 9K Waterborne Refinish System

Color: University Marron with Garthwaite Cream

Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

April

1957 GMC 100 Step Side, painted by Todd Lowden (Ultra Motorsports – Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Basecoat: Ultra 7000 Refinish System

Color: Back in Black

Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

May

2018 Ford Mustang, painted by Erik Gonzalez (Airdesign USA Design, Morse High School Auto Body Program – Oceanside, Calif.)

Basecoat: AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Refinish System

Color: Black with Aston Martin Silver

Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

June

1960 Chevrolet Impala, painted by Jeremy Pruneau (Manns Restorations – Festus, Mo.)

Basecoat: Ultra 7000 Refinish System

Color: Radiant Red Pearl

Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

July

1964 Chevrolet Nova, painted by Brandon Coddington and Frank Moesch (Dave’s Hot Rod Shop – Berthoud, Colo.)

Basecoat: Ultra 7000 Refinish System

Color: Straight Black U7281 (House of Kolor Blue and Red Flakes), Custom 3 Stage White (U7282 (ground coat), PT30 Pearl (mid coat)

Clearcoat: Appearance Plus Performance Clearcoat CC950

August

1963 Ferrari Spider, painted by Jack Scheffer (Scheffer’s Custom Classics – Jupiter, Fla.)

Basecoat: Martin Senour

Color: 100383832Q/ Stabilizer TRS4

Clearcoat: Martin Senour 751

September

1953 Chevrolet 5 Window, painted by Taylor Olson (Danner Paint & Autobody – Joplin, Mo.)

Basecoat: ATX Refinish System

Color: 128 Single Stage (a modified Carousel Red)

Clearcoat: ATX Clearcoat

October

1950 GMC 3600, painted by Sandy Garcia (Rev Limit Customs – Lubbock, Texas)

Basecoat: Ultra 7000 Refinish System

Color: Tangier Orange

Clearcoat: Performance Plus Clearcoat CC939

November

2018 Ford F-150, painted by Erik Gonzalez (Airdesign USA Design, Morse High School Auto Body Program – Oceanside, Calif.)

Basecoat: AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Refinish System

Color: Aston Martin Silver

Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

December

1968 Chevrolet Camaro, painted by Tony Goodrich (Tony’s Rod & Custom – Bunker Hill, Ill.)

Basecoat: Martin Senour

Color: Inferno Red Pearl

Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, visit sherwin-automotive.com.