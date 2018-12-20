Body Shop Business
News/Sherwin-Williams
ago

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Releases 2019 Shop Calendar

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Matrix Automotive Finishes Releases New Mavericks of Color Calendar for 2019

With Tougher Requirements, 57 Vehicles Clinch 2019 IIHS Safety Awards

AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes Launches New E-Commerce Site for Dave Kindig Modern Classikk Paint Line

New CIECA Standards Development Committee Formed with Property Insurance & Restoration Conference

AAA: Record-Breaking Number of Americans Will Travel This Holiday Season

Caliber Collision and Abra Auto Body Repair Announce Merger

Ford Releases Position Statement on Scanning

Ford to Launch New Ford Certified Collision Network

California Highway Patrol Maneuvers to Stop Speeding Tesla with Sleeping Driver

CARSTAR McLaren Lake Forest and CARSTAR McLaren Irvine Open in California

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced it has released its 2019 shop calendar, showcasing a full year of breathtaking vehicle designs. The calendar features ambitious concepts brought to life by the world-class talents of Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes customers.

“The talent of Sherwin-Williams customers really came through in the submissions for this year’s calendar,” says Rob Mowson, marketing vice president of Sherwin-Williams. “From the deep blue metallics on John and Chris Leso’s 1933 Ford to the astonishing detail on Brandon Coddington and Frank Moesch’s 1964 Nova, this calendar represents the state of our industry today.”

To better display the depth of color of each build, the Sherwin-Williams Automotive 2019 calendar features an 11 x 17 landscape format. The wider image format allows for a closer look at each painter’s stunning work and makes the calendar a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. The calendar is available through the nearly 200 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes stores nationwide.

The calendar features the following builds ranging in finish from Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes new Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat System to its other performance refinish systems like Ultra 7000, ATX and Martin Senour:

January

1933 Ford Hot Rod, painted by John and Chris Leso (Factory Five Hot Rod – Brick, N.J.)

Basecoat: Ultra 7000 Refinishing System
Color: Old Blue Eyes Metallic and Amapro Blue Metallic
Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

February

1967 Camaro SS Convertible, painted by Rene Panasiuk (Herbert Auto Collision & Painting, Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada)

Basecoat: AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Refinish System
Color: Butternut Yellow
Clearcoat: 1100755 Elegance Clearcoat

March

1949 Hudson, painted by Dave Eckert (Eckert’s Rod & Custom – Molalla, Ore.)

Basecoat: Ultra 9K Waterborne Refinish System
Color: University Marron with Garthwaite Cream
Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

April

1957 GMC 100 Step Side, painted by Todd Lowden (Ultra Motorsports – Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Basecoat: Ultra 7000 Refinish System
Color: Back in Black
Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

May

2018 Ford Mustang, painted by Erik Gonzalez (Airdesign USA Design, Morse High School Auto Body Program – Oceanside, Calif.)

Basecoat: AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Refinish System
Color: Black with Aston Martin Silver
Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

June

1960 Chevrolet Impala, painted by Jeremy Pruneau (Manns Restorations – Festus, Mo.)

Basecoat: Ultra 7000 Refinish System
Color: Radiant Red Pearl
Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

July

1964 Chevrolet Nova, painted by Brandon Coddington and Frank Moesch (Dave’s Hot Rod Shop – Berthoud, Colo.)

Basecoat: Ultra 7000 Refinish System
Color: Straight Black U7281 (House of Kolor Blue and Red Flakes), Custom 3 Stage White (U7282 (ground coat), PT30 Pearl (mid coat)
Clearcoat: Appearance Plus Performance Clearcoat CC950

August

1963 Ferrari Spider, painted by Jack Scheffer (Scheffer’s Custom Classics – Jupiter, Fla.)

Basecoat: Martin Senour
Color: 100383832Q/ Stabilizer TRS4
Clearcoat: Martin Senour 751

September

1953 Chevrolet 5 Window, painted by Taylor Olson (Danner Paint & Autobody – Joplin, Mo.)

Basecoat: ATX Refinish System
Color: 128 Single Stage (a modified Carousel Red)
Clearcoat: ATX Clearcoat

October

1950 GMC 3600, painted by Sandy Garcia (Rev Limit Customs – Lubbock, Texas)

Basecoat: Ultra 7000 Refinish System
Color: Tangier Orange
Clearcoat: Performance Plus Clearcoat CC939

November

2018 Ford F-150, painted by Erik Gonzalez (Airdesign USA Design, Morse High School Auto Body Program – Oceanside, Calif.)

Basecoat: AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Refinish System
Color: Aston Martin Silver
Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

December

1968 Chevrolet Camaro, painted by Tony Goodrich (Tony’s Rod & Custom – Bunker Hill, Ill.)

Basecoat: Martin Senour
Color: Inferno Red Pearl
Clearcoat: CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat

For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, visit sherwin-automotive.com.

Show Full Article