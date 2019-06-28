Body Shop Business
Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Releases Third-Quarter Training Schedule for 2019

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced that its third-quarter training schedule for 2019 is now available. The courses are designed to provide collision repair industry professionals at every experience level with critical skills for utilizing systems, maximizing profits and increasing productivity.

The training program provides participants with a combination of classroom, online interactive and hands-on instruction.

“Our program helps shops maximize the benefits of products like the new Ultra 9K system,” said Rod Habel, director of training operations for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “As technology changes, we want our attendees to have all the tools and tips they need to turn around expert and timely repairs.”

To learn more about the training courses, call (800) 798-5872 or click here.

