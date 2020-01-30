Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes renewed its longtime support of the Ford Motor Company through the Ford Paint and Body Technology Center located in Inkster, Mich. The center assists in developing standards for collision repair for all Ford vehicles including the research and testing of new repair materials, equipment and techniques.

Sherwin-Williams has worked with the Ford Paint and Body Technology Center since its inception in 2012 to enhance new paint and products as well as refine new repair processes.

“This ongoing collaboration results in new efficiencies that improve the collision repair process,” said Jason Crager, OEM business development manager for Sherwin-Williams. “We’ve been successful by partnering in research, testing and training technicians on new products like our Ultra 9K Waterborne Refinish System.

“We hosted our first Ultra 9K training class at the center in 2019, which offered painter certification credit for the Ultra 9K Waterborne Refinish System. We look forward to utilizing the facility to support training on all our premium refinish systems.”

Gerry Bonanni, manager of the Ford Paint and Body Technical Center, attributes the effectiveness of the longstanding partnership to the companies’ shared values.

“We’re pleased to renew our relationship with Sherwin-Williams,” said Bonanni. “Not only do they offer Ford-approved products, but they believe in constant improvement through training and development. They, along with our other valued sponsors, allow us to offer the very best in collision repair solutions.”

To learn more about the Ultra 9K Waterborne Refinish System, click here. For Ultra 9K Painter Certification course goals and objectives, click here.