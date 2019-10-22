Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes to Celebrate the Painter at SEMA

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced it will pay tribute to the painter – refinishers, pinstripe artists and airbrushers – with a gallery-inspired space displaying unique works of art showcasing the versatility of its paint and products at SEMA 2019. Several builds, new products, celebrity appearances, a silent art auction and more are planned for the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes booth no. 10839 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.



All Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes and Valspar Automotive brands, technologies and services will be found in one convenient location – House of Kolor included. The booth will showcase innovative new refinish systems and custom paint and products, including Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat System, Ultra 7000, DeBeer, House of Kolor and Matrix Edge.



Vehicles by Jesse James’ Westcoast Choppers and Las Vegas’ Count’s Kustoms will be unveiled in the Sherwin-Williams booth during Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes’ press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. PST. Detroit’s TPN Color lab will showcase a ‘67 Mustang Fastback finished in DeBeer’s BeroBase 500 Solvent System. The ’67 Fastback will sit alongside a number of custom bikes, including:

2016 Harley-Davidson Fatboy . Built by Adam Garley, Garley’s Garage (Haslet, Texas) and painted by Jace Hudson, Fast Life Garage (Waxahachie, Texas) in Matrix Automotive Finishes.

2016 Custom Chopper . Built by Tim Smith, Denver's Choppers (Reno, Nev.) and painted by Travis Hess, Bucky's LTD Auto Body (Martinsburg, W.V.) in House of Kolor.

2007 Hardtail Springer . Built and painted by Nichols Paint & Fab (Watseka, Ill.) in Matrix Automotive Finishes.

2012 Harley-Davidson Road King . Built by Chuck Conrick, DA Performance (Alsip, Ill.) and painted by Jason Vander Woude, NSD Paintwerks (Griffith, Ind.) in Matrix Automotive Finishes.

1976 Harley-Davidson Shovelhead . Built by Joe Marshall, Marshall Customs LLC (Purcellville, Va.) and painted by Cory Mroz, Mr. OZ Designs (Lake Havasu City, Ariz.) in House of Kolor.

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail . Built and painted by Tim McNamer, Ballistic Cycles (Blue Mounts, Wis.) in House of Kolor.



Celebrity appearances slated for the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes space include:



Nov. 5, 2019, 11 a.m. PST : Ryan Evans, Lonny Speer and Mike Henry from Count's Kustoms and TV's Counting Cars. 2 p.m. PST: Amanda and Joe Martin from Martin Bros. and TV's Iron Resurrection. 3 p.m. PST: Elaine Larsen, Jet Car Driver from Larsen Motorsports.

Nov. 6, 2019, 11 a.m. PST: Jesse James from West Coast Choppers. 2 p.m. PST : Justin Nichols and team from Nichols Paint & Fab and TV's Wrench'd.

Nov. 7, 2019, 11 a.m. PST: John D'Agostino, World Renowned Kustomizer, Restyler and TV Personality. 2 p.m. PST: Ryan "Ryno" Templeton from Ryno Blasted.

Nov. 8, 2019, 11 a.m. PST: John D'Agostino, World Renowned Kustomizer, Restyler and TV Personality.

Silent Art Auction

More than 30 panels custom painted by some of the industry’s most celebrated painters will be displayed at Sherwin-Williams’ booth as well. Each piece will be sold via silent auction with all proceeds going to the Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund, created in partnership with Larsen Motorsports. Together, Larsen Motorsports and Sherwin-Williams established the program to address the talent shortage facing the automotive industry, specifically collision repair.

“We’re committed to providing industry-best automotive finishes, but we know that nothing happens without the painter,” said Rob Mowson, vice president, marketing, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Division. “The individuals we are spotlighting in our gallery are this generation’s absolute best, and with the proceeds from the auction, we are thrilled and honored to make an investment in the next generation as well.”

Panels will be unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. EST. Final bids must be placed by 6 p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 8.