Sherwin-Williams Introduces New Solvent Refinish System

European-designed for simplicity and accuracy, Ultra BC8 features a compact system with 65 toners delivering on both color intensity and brilliance.

Sherwin-Williams, through its Automotive Finishes division, recently introduced its newest technology – Ultra BC8 Refinish System.

European-designed for simplicity and accuracy, Ultra BC8 features a compact system with 65 toners delivering on both color intensity and brilliance. Sherwin-Williams complemented this new color system with its premium brand of primer surfacers and sealers and clears.

“With Ultra BC8, we have expanded our solvent portfolio with a premium solution and matched the performance and reputation of our undercoats and clears,” said Justin Binns, president and general manager, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “This new system hits color. We want painters tinting less, painting more.”

With Ultra BC8, Sherwin-Williams delivers the versatility, reliability and durability of its ancillaries. Ultra BC8 users will also have access to their choice of clears, including Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes’ best-selling CC250 as well as HPC21 Air-Bake Clearcoat.

“We’re focused on building systems that push the productivity and profitability envelope,” said Binns. “Delivering on our repair promise with high-performance, solutions-based technologies like Ultra BC8 does more than drive our customer’s business, they move the industry overall.”

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes is supporting this new refinish system with a suite of color tools, support and service, ranging from a five-angle spectrophotometer to color retrieval software for 24/7 formula access and a global color box with more than 8,000 OEM standards and variances.

Ultra BC8 is available through more than 180 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes branch locations across North America. For more information about Ultra BC8, visit here.

