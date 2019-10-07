Sherwin-Williams to Host Several SCRS RDE Sessions at SEMA

Through its Automotive Finishes division, Sherwin-Williams will support the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series with several sessions at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The SCRS Series features educational sessions focused on issues that are relevant to collision repair professionals operating in today’s marketplace. Sessions led by Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes’ Business Services Consultants will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 8 and include:

“Sick and Tired of Collision Management the Old Way?” – Lee V. Rush, manager of business development, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes / Nov. 5, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. PST / Las Vegas Convention Center, Upper North Hall, N24. This session will connect the dots between high-minded management concepts and real-world results. Change in our industry today is accelerating, and so must the development of our management of people and processes. Collision management is for those collision repair operators, owners and managers who understand that being successful moving forward will demand a great deal more than just business as usual – it will demand accelerated development and a desire to strengthen their management skills and the skills of their teams. Register here.

Process Driven Design (part of the IDEAS Collide Showcase) – Judy Folk, manager of business development, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes / Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. PST / Las Vegas Convention Center, Upper North Hall, N241. The knowledge of a process driven organization is rooted in the entire business system and not in the people employed there. This shift allows the collision center to continuously react to the environment to update practices/SOPs and ensure efficiency in every business process. Improvement is continuous and flexible. Training becomes seamless as employees simply jump into a process with little variation. Process driven design means that your company will sharpen their process, working to become extremely efficient while maintaining value. Register here.

For a complete list of all 2019 SEMA Show SCRS RDE sessions, visit scrs.com/rde.