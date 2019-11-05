Sherwin-Williams Unveils Specially Painted Panels for Auction

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes officially unveiled panels airbrushed and pinstriped by world-renowned and nationally known painters today that will be auctioned off to raise money for the Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund.

Sherwin-Williams partnered with Larsen Motorsports (LMS) to put on the silent auction, which is being held in honor of former LMS and Matrix Automotive Finishes Jet Car Driver Katrina “Kat” Moller, who passed away in 2018 at Florida’s Sebring International Raceway while making an exhibition run in her LMS American Dream jet dragster.

LMS and Sherwin-Williams established the program to address the talent shortage facing the automotive industry, specifically collision repair.

“We’re committed to providing industry-best automotive finishes, but we know that nothing happens without the painter,” said Rob Mowson, vice president, marketing, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Division. “The individuals we are spotlighting in our gallery are this generation’s absolute best, and with the proceeds from the auction, we are thrilled and honored to make an investment in the next generation as well.”

Final bids must be placed by 5 p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 8. Bids can be made at https://one.bidpal.net/swaf/welcome.

Vehicles by Jesse James’ West Coast Choppers and Las Vegas’ Count’s Kustoms were also unveiled yesterday in the Sherwin-Williams booth (no. 10839). Detroit’s TPN Color lab is showcasing a ‘67 Mustang Fastback finished in DeBeer’s BeroBase 500 Solvent System. The ’67 Fastback sits alongside a number of custom bikes, including: