Connect with us

News

Shops’ Opportunity to Grade Insurers Ends This Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

This is the final week for collision repair professionals to grade the performance of the insurance companies in their state, with CRASH Network’s “Insurer Repair Card” ending this Friday. Dec. 18.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The response to this year’s Insurer Report Card has been excellent, but we’d still like to gather perspective from more shops,” said John Yoswick of CRASH Network. “In addition to national results, we will produce state-specific reports for the states in which we have enough participants. We hope this week to add to the number of states in which enough shops have graded the insurers.”

The Insurer Repair Card asks collision repairers to grade each insurer based on how well each carriers’ policies and practices ensure quality repairs and customer service. It can be completed in less than three minutes, and all individual shop information will remain confidential.

Shops that complete the Insurer Report Card and provide an email address will be sent the results, at no charge, once they are compiled.

To grade the insurers, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: S/P2, Advance Auto Parts Offer Students Parts ID Training

News: Vehicle Service Group Helping Students Stay Warm and Healthy This Winter

Consolidators: Driven Brands Announces Top Performers for 2020

Advertisement

on

Shops’ Opportunity to Grade Insurers Ends This Week

on

Ford Collision Network Nears 100% I-CAR Gold Class

on

Axalta Releases 68th Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

on

Consolidator Report
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

OEMs: Ford Collision Network Nears 100% I-CAR Gold Class

News: Axalta Releases 68th Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

News: Shops’ Opportunity to Grade Insurers Ends This Week

Video: VIDEO: Providing a Safe Workplace, Part 2

Consolidators: Consolidator Report
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Killer Tools & Equipment Corp.

Killer Tools & Equipment Corp.
Contact: Gerry TrueitFax: 916-988-2296
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect