Sign Up for WMABA’s Collision P.R.E.P. Education at NORTHEAST

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) is encouraging collision repairers to register for its Collision P.R.E.P. courses at the AASP/NJ NORTHEAST Show March 15-17 at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Collision P.R.E.P. will feature a new course from Mike Anderson on scanning best practices and a “Repairer to Repairer: Realities of Structural Repair and Tooling” forum.

Also, returning Collision P.R.E.P. presenter John Shoemaker will present “Damage Assessment Documentation: Key Steps For Maximum Reimbursement” as one of three presentations happening at 10 a.m. on March 17. This session covers step-by-step documentation tips to gain maximum reimbursement on:

Scanning

Associated/related damage

Measuring and structure repair time

Adhesives and corrosion protection

Mechanical repairs

Interior paint

Tire documentation requirements

Refinish operations (including four-stage paint)

Using OEM position papers/repair procedures, recognized SOPs from 3M, information from DEG inquiries and missed operations identified in the SCRS Guide to Complete Repair Planning, attendees will see how to use estimate lines, line notes and photos to effectively document their repair process.