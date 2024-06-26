 Smart Express Launches ADAS OEM Shop Certification Program

Smart Express Launches ADAS OEM Shop Certification Program

The three-tiered training program offers three certifications: job, technician and process, and shop.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Smart Express announced it has launched the ADAS OEM Shop Certification Program, a three-tiered training program encompassing job, technician and process, and shop. Each tier guarantees a standardized approach across certified shops:

  • Job certification: Every ADAS repair receives an immutable digital blockchain-based certificate documenting the specific OEM software used, creating a permanent record of the repair based on the manufacturer’s specifications.
  • Technician and process certification: Technicians undergo months of comprehensive training, including online courses, hands-on experience and ongoing education around OEM tools and ADAS repairs. This ensures they possess the necessary skills and knowledge to perform meticulous repairs using OEM software and adhering to required procedures.
  • Shop certification: Shops qualify by demonstrating their ability to execute the entire ADAS repair process with an ADAS-certified technician overseeing operations. Additionally, all jobs must be digitally certified, guaranteeing the exclusive use of OEM software.

“We are committed to championing proper ADAS repair using OEM software and leading the conversation on safety,” said Rick Zirbes, chief development officer at Smart Express. “The AOS Certification Program sets the high bar for ADAS repair, fostering consumer confidence and ensuring the safety of our roads.”

The AOS Program is led by a distinguished certification board chaired by Chris Hadfield, managing director of the Minnesota Transportation Center of Excellence (MNTCE). The program benefits from partnerships with industry experts and collaboration with participating collision shop owners.

Smart Express is dedicated to continuously educating the market about the ADAS OEM Shop Certification Program, emphasizing the importance of using OEM software tools and adhering to all required OEM procedures. Its goal is to elevate industry standards, inform consumers, and empower repair shops to deliver the safest and most effective ADAS repairs possible. By championing OEM practices, Smart Express aims to ensure that every repair meets the highest quality and safety standards set by the manufacturers.

For more information, visit smartexpress.com.

