 Snap-on Adds Compact Head Options to Ratchet Lineup

Snap-on has unveiled two new 3/8" Drive Dual 80 Technology Soft Grip Ratchets designed to meet the evolving needs of industry professionals.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Snap-on has unveiled two new 3/8″ Drive Dual 80 Technology Soft Grip Ratchets designed to meet the evolving needs of industry professionals. The new FHCLF72RR Compact Flex Head and the FHC72MPRR Multi-Position Head offer a 3/8″ drive square housed in a 1/4″ body for use in low torque, tight access work like removing or installing spark plugs.

Engineered with the patented Dual 80 Technology, the FHCLF72RR ratchet boasts a 72-tooth gear with six teeth in contact, ensuring superior strength and durability. Its flex-head design offers versatility, providing multiple positions for convenient access to work. The sealed head keeps lubricants in and contaminants out, extending the tool’s lifespan.

The 3/8″ Drive Dual 80 Technology Soft Grip Compact Multi-Position Head Ratchet indexes at 16 positions across 240 degrees, allowing better access to fasteners around blind corners. It saves time as a three-in-one tool, functioning as an offset fixed-head ratchet, a conventional straight ratchet and a 360° speeder ratchet.

Both tools are designed with soft grip handles for comfort and control with resistance to most shop chemicals.

For more information about the new FHCLF72RR or the FHC72MPRR or other Snap-on tools and products, contact your participating Snap-on franchise or visit snapon.com.

