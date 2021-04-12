Connect with us

Products

Snap-on Introduces Circuit Tester Kits

Technicians can now easily test electrical systems and circuit issues required in diagnostic evaluation.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Snap-on has introduced the MTTL550-KIT 18-piece Battery and Electrical Circuit Test Lead Kit and EECT449HD Circuit Tester 4-49 V DC Interchangeable Shanks.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The 18-piece Battery and Electrical Circuit Test Lead Kit (MTTL550-KIT) can be used with Snap-on Digital Multimeters and the new EECT449HD circuit tester (both sold separately) to measure AC/DC voltage, current, ohms and more on vehicle electrical systems and circuits. Its specialty hook-style adapters fit both top- and side-mount battery terminals without having to remove the cables, saving valuable time on the job. Technicians can connect to the battery or reach the circuit contact locations from all angles with the 90-degree rigid back probes that provide access to small areas and the flexible back probes that can be inserted at any angle. Both the small and large battery post adapters easily slide on and stay in place while the heavy-duty clamps with flexible ends provide quick connections. It includes 68″ modular triple-connect test leads for non-intrusive testing that can be used as a dual end test lead or non-intrusive circuit insertion lead with a meter (CAT III 1,000-volt rating). This kit includes a convenient nylon roll-up pouch for safe storage.

With the Circuit Tester 4-49 V DC Interchangeable Shanks, technicians now have greater flexibility when detecting voltage, power, ground and circuit integrity on auto, truck, industrial vehicles, buses and 36 V rail cars with the Snap-on Digital Display Circuit Tester that features interchangeable shanks. The three thread-on compatible options include 6″ and 12″ stainless steel shanks, plus a 2″ banana jack receiver to reach into smaller, tighter spaces. The receiver can be used with non-intrusive interchangeable circuit tester adaptors such as those in the optional MTTL550-KIT. The tester’s patented Instinct Clear Handle is comfortable to hold in one hand while leaving the other hand free to jiggle wires, replace fuses or operate switches. The EECT449HD features a backlit, daylight readable LCD display that provides a “no-guess” voltage value of the circuit being measured, and LEDs light up to indicate “Green for Ground” or “Red for Power.”

Advertisement

For more information, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visit snapon.com or call (877) 762-7664.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Autel Unveils IA800 Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System

Products: Bosch Introduces New ADS 625X Scan Tool

Products: Polyvance Releases UV Quick Patch for Rapid, Durable Repairs

Products: 3M Introduces Spray Gun with Replaceable Nozzle

Advertisement

on

Snap-on Introduces Circuit Tester Kits

on

Milwaukee Introduces New Cobalt Step Drill Bits

on

Milwaukee Tool Adds New Knee Pads to PPE Offering

on

CalPro ADAS Solutions Launches ADAS IdentiScan Product
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Autel Releases New ADAS Informational Brochures

Consolidators: Service King Donates Pandemic Supplies to Homeless

Associations: TEROSON Joins SCRS as New Corporate Member

Management: Does Your Collision Repair Business Run You?

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Cobalt Step Drill Bits
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Wanda

Wanda
Contact: Hayley RoeFax: 248-649-5256
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business