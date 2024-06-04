Snap-on Introduces New 1,000 Lumen Rechargeable Battery Bar Light

Snap-on has introduced a new ECFDG108 1,000 lumen rechargeable battery bar light, which delivers dependable, convenient lighting for busy automotive technicians.

Equipped with two Snap-on rechargeable batteries, the ECFDG108 has a runtime of 3-1/4 hours on high and 24 hours on low, ensuring constant illumination for maximizing productivity. Its 120-degree rotating base offers flexible lighting angles, allowing techs to light dark areas for better visibility. Strong magnets in the base allow hands-free use, and the side battery cradle door makes loading batteries quick and easy, minimizing downtime.

For more information about the new ECFDG108 or other Snap-on tools and products, contact your participating Snap-on franchise or visit snapon.com.