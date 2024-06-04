 Snap-on Introduces New 1,000 Lumen Rechargeable Battery Bar Light

Snap-on Introduces New 1,000 Lumen Rechargeable Battery Bar Light

The ECFDG108 has a runtime of 3-1/4 hours on high and 24 hours on low, ensuring constant illumination for maximizing productivity.

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Snap-on has introduced a new ECFDG108 1,000 lumen rechargeable battery bar light, which delivers dependable, convenient lighting for busy automotive technicians.

Equipped with two Snap-on rechargeable batteries, the ECFDG108 has a runtime of 3-1/4 hours on high and 24 hours on low, ensuring constant illumination for maximizing productivity. Its 120-degree rotating base offers flexible lighting angles, allowing techs to light dark areas for better visibility. Strong magnets in the base allow hands-free use, and the side battery cradle door makes loading batteries quick and easy, minimizing downtime.

For more information about the new ECFDG108 or other Snap-on tools and products, contact your participating Snap-on franchise or visit snapon.com.

