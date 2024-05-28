Snap-on Introduces New Pliers Racks for Optimal Organization

Snap-on has introduced new PLRK21, PLRK27 and PLRK30 Pliers Racks that help keep tools organized throughout the year.

These new, American-made storage solutions optimize organization in 21″, 27″ and 30″ sizes. With a range of colors and wide and narrow slots, these racks accommodate both small and large tools and help keep the work area efficient for busy techs.

The PLRK21 has 14 wide slots and four narrow slots, the PLRK27 offers 17 wide slots and six narrow slots, and the PLRK30 features 19 wide slots and seven narrow slots, which provide versatile organization options. The variety of sizes and combinations allows technicians to maximize full-drawer width and depth for pliers storage in the most popular drawers of their Snap-on roll cabs. The plastisol-coated, stamped steel design protects tools and tool storage unit from scratches and eases engagement in the rack.

For more information about the new PLRK pliers racks or other Snap-on tools and products, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or visit snapon.com.