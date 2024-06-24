 Snap-on Launches New ADAS for Experts Site

Snap-on Launches New ADAS for Experts Site

ADASforExperts.com will help Tru-Point equipment owners manage their vehicle database membership and acquire targets and accessories.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) has launched a brand-new e-commerce portal, ADASforExperts.com, to help Tru-Point equipment owners manage their vehicle database membership and acquire targets and accessories.

At ADASforExperts.com, Tru-Point customers can access Tru-Point subscription plans and targets, as well as access the vehicle coverage guide. Once logged in, visitors to the site can also manage subscriptions, view invoices and place service requests.

“The new ADAS for Experts website is a one-stop resource for Tru-Point customers, enabling them to adjust their subscriptions to allow customers to service the latest vehicles and stay informed about new product innovations developed to enhance the performance of their Tru-Point equipment,” said Mariana Montovaneli, global director of marketing for Snap-on Equipment. “We encourage all Tru-Point owners to activate their account and see how ADASforExperts.com can help them get the most out of their Tru-Point investment and simplify the management of subscriptions and equipment purchases.”

For more information or to set up a Tru-Point customer account, call (800) 225-5786 or email [email protected].

