Snap-on to Hold Intelligent Diagnostics Livestream Training Session

Snap-on announced that it will be holding a livestream training session focused on Intelligent Diagnostics on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EST.

Technicians are encouraged to participate in the livestream training session to find out how the power of Snap-on’s Intelligent Diagnostics can help them be more productive and efficient. The event, which is free of charge, will include a question-and-answer session and is suited for technicians who are interested in either learning more or currently own an Intelligent Diagnostics-enabled platform.

With Intelligent Diagnostics, users don’t have to be a master technician to perform like one. It saves time by guiding technicians directly to the fix and eliminating guesswork. It also offers the extra assurances of SureTrack expert information, “Smart Data” and quick access to functional tests and resets – within an intuitive user interface. Intelligent Diagnostics is available with ZEUS, TRITON-D8 and APOLLO D8.

To join a live event or set up an email reminder in advance of an upcoming event, visit http://snapon.com/livestream.