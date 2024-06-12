 Snap-on TSS Onsite at SkillsUSA in Atlanta - BodyShop Business

Snap-on TSS Onsite at SkillsUSA in Atlanta

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) products will be on display and included in the competition at the 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference June 24-28 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Four award-winning John Bean B2000P Diagnostic Wheel Balancers will be featured in the competition portion of SkillsUSA. The Snap-on booth (no. 370), located in Hall B, will showcase a wide array of TSS products, including the John Bean V3300 diagnostic wheel alignment system, the Tru-Point advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool and the B2000P.

Also on display will be the Car-O-Liner CTR 9 fully-automatic resistance spot welder and the Car-O-Tronic Vision2 X3, a simple-to-use and accurate electronic measuring system. The Pro-Cut B17 Super Bench and X15 on-car brake lathe will be available for the demonstrations, and Challenger Lifts will also have a two-post lift onsite at the Snap-on booth.

Snap-on Total Shop Solutions is a family of Snap-on brands that brings together best-in-class automotive repair products. From wheel balancers, wheel aligners and diagnostics, to brake lathes, automotive lifts and collision repair, Total Shop Solutions offers a broad range of innovative products to outfit your shop floor to ceiling.

For more information on Snap-on TSS, visit snapon-totalshopsolutions.com.

