Snap-on TSS Onsite at SkillsUSA in Atlanta - BodyShop Business

Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) products will be on display and included in the competition at the 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference June 24-28 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Four award-winning John Bean B2000P Diagnostic Wheel Balancers will be featured in the competition portion of SkillsUSA. The Snap-on booth (no. 370), located in Hall B, will showcase a wide array of TSS products, including the John Bean V3300 diagnostic wheel alignment system, the Tru-Point advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool and the B2000P.

Also on display will be the Car-O-Liner CTR 9 fully-automatic resistance spot welder and the Car-O-Tronic Vision2 X3, a simple-to-use and accurate electronic measuring system. The Pro-Cut B17 Super Bench and X15 on-car brake lathe will be available for the demonstrations, and Challenger Lifts will also have a two-post lift onsite at the Snap-on booth.

Snap-on Total Shop Solutions is a family of Snap-on brands that brings together best-in-class automotive repair products. From wheel balancers, wheel aligners and diagnostics, to brake lathes, automotive lifts and collision repair, Total Shop Solutions offers a broad range of innovative products to outfit your shop floor to ceiling.

For more information on Snap-on TSS, visit snapon-totalshopsolutions.com.