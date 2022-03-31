 Solera Announces Appointment of Industry Veterans to Key Roles
Solera Announces Appointment of Industry Veterans to Key Roles

ETI Celebrates 75th Anniversary in 2022

Biden Administration Releases 2023 Budget Proposal

ASE Instructor Training Conference Set for July 12-15
News

Solera Announces Appointment of Industry Veterans to Key Roles

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Solera Holdings, LLC announced it has appointed top insurance and automotive business executives to key roles. Bill Brower, Mike Roberts, Dan Barrington and Lewis Scott further extend Solera’s leadership position in the vehicle lifecycle management industry.

“Solera is excited to welcome these highly respected industry veterans to our team,” said Jing Liao, chief administration officer of Solera. “They share our passion for rapidly driving the digitalization and transformation of vehicle lifecycle management. Their combined experience and expertise complement an already deep bench of highly effective business executives. We will continue to focus on advancing our ability to significantly accelerate the success of our customers.”

Bill Brower is a prominent insurance expert, admired for his thought leadership regarding the future of claims. He brings rich insurance experience and has led strategic business units at Liberty Mutual, Nationwide Insurance and LexisNexis Risk Solutions. As Solera’s new industry relations leader, Brower will advance its insurance and claims business and help define the future of Solera products and services.

Mike Roberts comes to Solera with a rich background in and deep knowledge of the automotive industry. He has held various global management positions with OEMs, dealers and solutions providers, most recently with Cox Automotive as a senior sales executive for Dealertrack DMS. Roberts now heads sales for Solera’s Fleet Business, where he directs the sales function of several key product lines and is responsible for creating a highly disciplined, results-driven sales culture.

Dan Barrington is a successful executive in the automotive insurance space, previously serving in senior roles at Arity (an Allstate Company), CCC Information Services and LexisNexis Risk Solutions. He has closely partnered with more than 100 insurance carriers during his career and led teams that achieved significant commercial wins in insurance telematics solutions, property and casualty insurance operations, distributions and claims. Barrington brings a comprehensive view of customer interactions and is a champion of fostering long-term business relationships. He leads the sales for U.S. claims at Solera and has already achieved incredible traction with customers.

Rounding out Solera’s latest leadership hires is Lewis Scott, Solera’s new head of sales, national accounts and aftermarket. Before joining Solera, Scott held senior executive positions at Horizon Bank, Allstate Insurance, American Express and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Scott’s passion for collaborating with customers and integrating smart technologies into the customer experience make him a great addition to Solera’s team.

All four leaders will work closely with Tony Graham, Solera’s executive vice president of North American Sales.

“Solera looks forward to the positive impact these additions will have on advancing our commitment to continuously improving the experiences and results of our customers,” said Graham. “Their exceptional experience and expertise make them valuable additions to our team and will help grow our long-term success.”

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data and services. For more information, visit solera.com.

