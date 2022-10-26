 Solera Launches Identifix Direct-Hit DIY Solution
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Solera Launches Identifix Direct-Hit DIY Solution

on

Mitchell Diagnostics Now Supports FCA Secure Gateway

on

1Collision to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show

on

CCC Announces Enhancements to CCC Diagnostics
Advertisement

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 2

OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 1

Precautions to take when welding on battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

AirPro Diagnostics: Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 3

News: Solera Launches Identifix Direct-Hit DIY Solution

Products: Bosch Releases Updates for ADS and ADS X Series Scan Tools

AirPro Diagnostics: Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 2

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Solera Launches Identifix Direct-Hit DIY Solution

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Solera Holdings, LLC has announced the launch and availability of Identifix Direct-Hit DIY for car enthusiasts and technicians. This auto repair software trusted by more than 100,000 service professionals and technicians is now available to everyday users at a lower-cost alternative, providing access to repair information for a single vehicle model verified by a team of master techs and confirmed by professional technicians across North America.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The average age of vehicles in operation has increased in recent years as inflation and supply chain challenges have disrupted the automotive industry. As people hold on to vehicles longer, car enthusiasts are taking on more repairs to maintain vehicle longevity. With Identifix Direct-Hit DIY, users have access to more than 50 years of vehicle makes and models, making it easy to run a search for a vehicle’s issue and quickly find codes and details relevant for the necessary repairs.

“This lower cost version of Direct-Hit is perfect for a DIYer or a project car because it gives the same access to information that professionals use, meaning they can spend less time searching and more time working on their vehicle,” said Bob Mordorski, ASE certified master technician with Identifix. “This provides access to professional technician-created tests and confirmed fixes which are also backed by comprehensive OEM information to support the quick identification and instruction on how to repair virtually any issue in a vehicle.”

Advertisement

For a single vehicle, DIY grants users access to the following content:

  • Technician-confirmed fixes
  • OEM service and repair information
  • Maintenance schedules
  • Remove and replace shortcut procedures
  • Component locations diagrams
  • Interactive color wiring diagrams
  • Diagnostic trouble codes
  • Technical service bulletins
  • Specs and capacities
  • Parts and labor estimating

Identifix Direct-Hit DIY is available now for single vehicle model use for $19.99 a month. To learn more about Identifix Direct-Hit DIY, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: RAE Sponsors SCRS RDE Education Series at SEMA Show

News: BASF Sponsors 2022 RDE Series at Highest Level

News: I-CAR Offers Free Live Stream on Ford Mach-E

News: Car ADAS Solutions to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business