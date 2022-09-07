Solera Partners with DigniFi for Easy Collision Financing Options

Click Here to Read More

Solera will offer access to DigniFi financing options, funded by WebBank, to consumers seeking payment solutions for a range of vehicle repairs made by auto repair and body shops as well as dealers. Solera is offering the DigniFi solution through several of its platforms and expects to make DigniFi financing options available across three of its operating pillars — Vehicle Claims, Vehicle Repairs and Vehicle Solutions.

“Adding this offering is a win for Solera’s customers and car owners because DigniFi provides access to a much-needed financing choice for the millions of people not able to pay for an unexpected repair, insurance deductible or body work without assistance,” said Alberto Cairo, managing director of Vehicle & Fleet Solutions for Solera.