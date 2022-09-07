 Solera Partners with DigniFi for Easy Collision Financing Options
BodyShop Business

on

on

NABC Announces Wesco as New Level One Partner for 2022

on

CREF Board of Trustees Welcomes Two New Members

on

SEMA Announces Scholarship and Loan Forgiveness Winners
Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

News

Solera Partners with DigniFi for Easy Collision Finance Options

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Solera Holdings, LLC has announced a strategic partnership with DigniFi, a leading FinTech platform for the automotive industry.

Click Here to Read More
Solera will offer access to DigniFi financing options, funded by WebBank, to consumers seeking payment solutions for a range of vehicle repairs made by auto repair and body shops as well as dealers. Solera is offering the DigniFi solution through several of its platforms and expects to make DigniFi financing options available across three of its operating pillars — Vehicle Claims, Vehicle Repairs and Vehicle Solutions.

“Adding this offering is a win for Solera’s customers and car owners because DigniFi provides access to a much-needed financing choice for the millions of people not able to pay for an unexpected repair, insurance deductible or body work without assistance,” said Alberto Cairo, managing director of Vehicle & Fleet Solutions for Solera.

DigniFi solutions can provide access to financing for almost any vehicle-related expense, including mechanical repairs, preventive maintenance, body work, insurance deductibles, vehicle service contracts, accessories, tires and prepaid maintenance packages. Drivers can receive financing from $350 to $7,500 to pay for vehicle-related expenses. To apply, consumers complete a simple, four-step process and receive an answer in minutes.”

Added DigniFi CEO Neeraj Mehta, “It’s a real thrill to collaborate with like-minded, industry-leading partners like Solera who share our commitment to supporting main street and hardworking people across the country. I’m convinced that together, we can build a world where inclusive, accessible funding for the needs and aspirations of daily life is the norm. At DigniFi, we strive to spark opportunity for small businesses and to delight their consumers through access to visionary, inclusive financing.”

Solera dealerships, auto repair facilities, and body shops can enroll for DigniFi financing options by emailing [email protected].

