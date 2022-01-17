 Southeast Collision Conference Postponed
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Southeast Collision Conference Postponed

on

AASP/NJ Unveils Educational Program for NORTHEAST 2022

on

Pre-registration Now Open for NORTHEAST 2022

on

Registration Opens for 2022 HD Repair Forum
Advertisement
Aluminum Repair and Training (VIDEO)

Pro Spot Introduces New Paint and Body Equipment Solutions Program at SEMA (VIDEO)

Pro Spot's Art Ewing discusses Pro Spot's all-new paint and body equipment solutions program for PBE jobbers.

Pro Spot Highlights Dust-Free Sanding System at SEMA (VIDEO)

Pro Spot's Art Ewing discusses Pro Spot's dust-free sanding system for a cleaner shop.

MORE POST

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

Trending Now

Consolidators: Service King Funds $30,000 in Grants Through CREF

Consolidators: Gerber Collision Donates $2,500 to Florida Collision School Through CREF

Legislation: U.S. House Ag Committee Holds Hearing on EV Investments

News: CIF Standing Committee Applications for 2022 Now Open

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Events

Southeast Collision Conference Postponed

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Carolinas Collision Association (CCA), Tennessee Collision Repair Association (TCRA) and Gulf States Collision Association (GSCA) announced that they have postponed the Southeast Collision Conference due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The conference had been set for Feb. 4-5, 2022 at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, S.C.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our guests, members and community, we have made the decision to postpone the Southeast Collision Conference,” said Josh Kent, executive director of the CCA, TCRA and GSCA.

The new dates for the Southeast Collision Conference are June 24-25, 2022 at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, S.C.

For more information, email [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Events: SEMA Hosts SCORE Baja 1000 Experience

Events: SEMA Show to Feature Largest Collection of Foose Vehicles Ever Assembled

Events: SEMA Show Set to Kick Off with Full Slate of Special Events

Events: SCRS Announces ADAS and Safety Panel Lineup for SEMA OEM Summit

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business