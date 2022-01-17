Southeast Collision Conference Postponed

The Carolinas Collision Association (CCA), Tennessee Collision Repair Association (TCRA) and Gulf States Collision Association (GSCA) announced that they have postponed the Southeast Collision Conference due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

The conference had been set for Feb. 4-5, 2022 at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, S.C.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our guests, members and community, we have made the decision to postpone the Southeast Collision Conference,” said Josh Kent, executive director of the CCA, TCRA and GSCA.

The new dates for the Southeast Collision Conference are June 24-25, 2022 at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, S.C.

For more information, email [email protected].