Southeast Collision Conference Scheduled for Feb. 3-5, 2022

The Carolina’s Collision Association, Tennessee Collision Repairers Association and Mississippi Collision Repair Association are excited to host the Southeast Collision Conference February 3-5, 2022 in South Carolina.

The conference will be held at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, S.C. Located approximately 40 minutes from Charlotte, N.C., the Gateway Conference Center is easily accessible from multiple interstates and the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The Southeast Collision Conference is a three-day conference open to all collision industry professionals and will feature numerous educational classes, presentations and a trade show. Attendees will hear from some of the industry’s biggest names, such as Mike Anderson, Erica Eversman, Mark Olson and Dave Luehr, on topics designed to help collision repairers run a better business.

For more information, visit southeastcollisionconference.com or email Josh Kent at [email protected].